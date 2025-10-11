Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

