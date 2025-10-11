Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

