JB Capital LLC Buys 101 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.4% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.88. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,795.45. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,137. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.48.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

