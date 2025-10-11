Brucke Financial Inc. Buys 52 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,834,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.69.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $301.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.68 and a 200-day moving average of $309.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $256.89 and a 1-year high of $358.88.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

