Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,629,000 after purchasing an additional 424,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 762,871 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.4%

OMC stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

