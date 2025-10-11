Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 191 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.7% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.71.

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $293.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.86. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $835.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

