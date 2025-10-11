Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 665,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,196,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in General Mills by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

