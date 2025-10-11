PDS Planning Inc Raises Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 43.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of APH stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

