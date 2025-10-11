Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,654 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,661 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $470.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $488.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.37.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

