Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,388 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,592,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,615,000 after purchasing an additional 326,335 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 31,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 377,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 233,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $96.91 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $97.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2945 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

