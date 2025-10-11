Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (down previously from $212.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $157.51 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,956 shares of company stock valued at $43,789,542 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.