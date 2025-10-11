Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 285.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of AXON opened at $703.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $755.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $712.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 173.59, a P/E/G ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.41. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $422.38 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 1,358 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 237,938 shares in the company, valued at $176,074,120. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 144,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,417,953.80. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $893.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.