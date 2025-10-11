U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $37,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 4.4%

GE Vernova stock opened at $606.30 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.47. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $605.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

