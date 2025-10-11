EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 678.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,729 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,165 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.73.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

