Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

