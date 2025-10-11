Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Val T. Hoyle

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Emerson Electric stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Hoyle

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.