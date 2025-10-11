Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Position Increased by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $94,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

