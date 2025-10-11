DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 104,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 258.96%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

