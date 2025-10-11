The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 819,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $299,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,985 shares in the last quarter. Croban acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 10,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $375.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

