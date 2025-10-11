Applied Capital LLC FL Has $1.05 Million Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 180.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7%

American Tower stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

