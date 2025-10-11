Conning Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

