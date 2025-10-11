Conning Inc. Increases Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays set a $271.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.63.

Progressive Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PGR opened at $240.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $325,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,934.80. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,045 shares of company stock worth $31,997,390. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

