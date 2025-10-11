Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,467 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April $ZAPR

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April (NYSEARCA:ZAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the second quarter worth $1,246,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the second quarter worth $1,134,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the second quarter worth $622,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the second quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the second quarter worth $342,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr April alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA ZAPR opened at $25.44 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April

The Innovator 1 Yr April (ZAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAPR was launched on Mar 31, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April (NYSEARCA:ZAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.