Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Holdings Decreased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 129.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $70.95 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

