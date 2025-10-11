KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 193.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 70.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $158.50 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $222.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

