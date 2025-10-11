KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Samsara were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 519.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 385.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $715,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 683,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,853,967.75. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $184,839.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,919.95. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,734,679 shares of company stock valued at $140,267,375 in the last 90 days. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Trading Down 7.8%

Samsara stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.