Brokerages Set Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Target Price at GBX 315.83

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 to GBX 380 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 390 to GBX 370 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 354.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 323.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 166 and a 52 week high of GBX 393.80.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

