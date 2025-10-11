Brokerages Set Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Target Price at GBX 315.83

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 to GBX 380 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 390 to GBX 370 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.
We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.
We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.
