monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in monday.com were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on monday.com from $310.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on monday.com from $326.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.81.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY opened at $185.03 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $166.22 and a one year high of $342.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average is $250.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 250.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

