KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,673,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 889,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,757,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after buying an additional 832,999 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,430,000 after buying an additional 138,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,710.96. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.60.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $817.14 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.44 and a 12-month high of $858.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

