Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

