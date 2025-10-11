Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XFIV

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $49.94.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of five years. XFIV was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

