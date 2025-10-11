Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF $JPRE

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Independence Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA JPRE opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $455.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.40. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

