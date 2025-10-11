Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,974 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,137,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 52,105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 495,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 385.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,739 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

