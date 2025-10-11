2,787 Shares in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $97.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

