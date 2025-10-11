Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Global X Social Media ETF $SOCL

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth $328,000.
Global X Social Media ETF Trading Down 4.2%
Shares of SOCL opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. Global X Social Media ETF has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $63.93.
Global X Social Media ETF Company Profile
The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
