Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Revvity by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Revvity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.36 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.26 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

