Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 41,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.7% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 375,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,777,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $283.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.67.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

