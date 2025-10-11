Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 41,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.7% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 375,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,777,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance
Shares of HII stock opened at $283.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.14.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Ingalls Industries
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Pop on Rate Cuts
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Broadcom Gets Second $420 Target as CPO Win Boosts Outlook
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- PepsiCo’s Deep Discount Will Soon Evaporate: Buy It While You Can
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.