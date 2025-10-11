Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of SYF stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

