ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc $EMO Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE EMO opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $51.87.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

