Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $98,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September $GSEP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1%

BATS:GSEP opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.51. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $37.18.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

