Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $1,438,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 157,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,214.02. This represents a 48.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,825.15. This trade represents a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,197,833 shares of company stock worth $594,106,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 456.23 and a beta of 0.72.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

