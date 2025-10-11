Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 237.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,154,000 after buying an additional 1,469,084 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03. Bank Of Montreal has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $131.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.