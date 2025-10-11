Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 85.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TAK. Zacks Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $13.73 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

