Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF $IBDX

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 375.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 167,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 132,506 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 317,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 218,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDX opened at $25.57 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.