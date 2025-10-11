Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Lifted by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $600.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $599.37 and its 200 day moving average is $558.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $619.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

