Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.