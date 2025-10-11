PDS Planning Inc Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 111.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $202.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.11. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.