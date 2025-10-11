Bey Douglas LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bey Douglas LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.9%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

