Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Altria Group by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after buying an additional 391,819 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 1.2%

Altria Group stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.