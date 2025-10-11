Brucke Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Brucke Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.7% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.71.

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $293.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.86. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

